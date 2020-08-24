50 more deaths push Punjab toll to 1,086

Punjab recorded 1,136 fresh cases, taking the tally to 41,779 cases. (File photo)

Fifty more people died due to coronavirus in Punjab, taking the toll to 1,086, as per the media bulletin released by the state health department on Sunday. The Punjab Police also recorded its fifth casualty due to the virus after a cop from Muktsar police succumbed to COVID-19.

Punjab recorded 1,136 fresh cases, taking the tally to 41,779 cases. Again the maximum fresh cases were recorded in Ludhiana (242), followed by Patiala (188), Jalandhar (107), Amritsar (68) and Moga (60).

Of the 50 fresh deaths reported as per Sunday’s bulletin, the maximum were recorded in Patiala (19), followed by Ludhiana (nine), Jalandhar (seven), Gurdaspur (six), Ferozepur (two), Hoshiarpur (two), Muktsar (one), Fazilka (one), Sangrur (one), Tarn Taran (one) and Kapurthala (one).

More than 2,000 people recovered. Among the fresh recoveries, 2,226 patients were discharged after recovering from the virus. However, 38 new patients were also put on oxygen support and eight others were put on ventilator support.

In the fifth casualty for Punjab Police due to the coronavirus, ASI Parmbir Singh from Sri Muktsar Sahib lost his life fighting COVID-19. Earlier, ACP Anil Kohli and ASI Jaspal Singh from Ludhiana police, ASI Davinder Singh from Fatehgarh Sahib police and ASI Laskhar Singh from Kapurthala had died fighting COVID.

Five more policemen from Ludhiana and Moga tested positive Sunday. In Ludhiana, an ASI from Ghumar Mandi police post, a senior constable from MT branch and a home guard and an ASI, both from Ramgharh police post, tested positive.

At Moga, a head constable from Ajitwal police station also tested positive. Ludhiana is leading the tally with 9,170 total cases, followed by Jalandhar (5,164) and Patiala (4,896). However, in Amritsar, while total cases till now have been 3,279, there has been a slowdown in fresh cases.

With ENS Jalandhar

