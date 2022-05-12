scorecardresearch
5-year-old dies in Ludhiana roof collapse, probe on

The incident took place when the child was sitting outside the house under a tree with his mother and his younger brother. Later, when he went inside the house to drink water, the  makeshift roof of the house suddenly came crashing down trapping the child.

May 12, 2022 3:40:10 am
A five-year-old child died after the makeshift roof of his house, made up of metal sheets, collapsed in Puneet Nagar of Ludhiana, Wednesday.

The mother of the victim, along with locals, immediately rushed to the rescue the child and it took around half an hour for them to get him out from under the debris. They later rushed him to hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The victim was later identified as one Aditya Singh.

According to the police, work to level a plot behind the victim’s residence was in process when the boundary wall of the plot and makeshift roof of the victim’s house collapsed.

Inspector Ranvir Singh, SHO, Tibba police station, said that a case under section 304A of IPC has been registered against plot owner, Rajinder Prasad, who was carrying out the work to level his plot using a JCB machine when the incident occurred. The FIR has been registered on the basis of the complaint lodged by the victim’s father, Pramod.

