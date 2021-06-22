Punjab records 409 new Covid cases, 20 deaths

Rapid antigen Covid-19 test of residents being conducted near the Clock Tower in Ludhiana. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh/File)

Punjab records 409 fresh Covid cases and 20 deaths in the past 24 hours, as per the health department bulletin released Tuesday.

All districts recorded less than 50 fresh cases.

With 20 more deaths, the state’s Covid toll reached 15,888. The total number of confirmed cases in the state is 5,93,063 and the number of active cases is 5,968. A total of 155 patients are on ventilator support and 1,813 on oxygen support.

The highest number of fatalities were reported from Sangrur district (4). The highest number of new cases were reported from Fazilka (48), Jalandhar (36), Ludhiana (34), Amritsar (31) and SAS Nagar (29). A total of 45,131 tests were conducted on Tuesday.

A total of 1.14 lakh doses (1 and 2 combined) of Covid vaccine were administered in Punjab Tuesday.

A total of 535 cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) have been reported in Punjab till date and 51 have died due to this disease, as per the bulletin.