4 PCS officers recover, raring to get back to work

ADC (Jagraon) Neeru Katyal Gupta interacts her daughter through this window while in home isolation, ADC (Jagraon) Neeru Katyal Gupta interacts her daughter through this window while in home isolation,

Of 14 PCS officers who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the first week of July, four officers posted in Ludhiana have completely recovered and are eager to rejoin work.

All of them developed symptoms while one also had been on oxygen intermittently for a day. While undergoing treatment in isolation, they read books, an officer penned a poem and even jotted down some do’s and don’ts for the public. Staying positive and away from negative thoughts was their mantra, they said.

ADC (Jagraon) Neeru Katyal Gupta, who tested positive on July 7, remained in Ludhiana’s DMCH till July 13 with mild symptoms. She was back home on July 14 and is still in home isolation. While undergoing treatment, she penned a poem, ‘Window in the door’.

“I developed symptoms like fever, sore throat and even lost my sense of smell and taste… However, I was inspired to see the staff working in the hospital . One nurse had a one and a half year-old daughter in the Covid ward.”

Neeru however got a surprise when her husband got a window fixed in the door of the room she would return to, for home isolation.

“I can see my daughter through this window every day.”

ADC (General) Amarjeet Bains was the first officer to test positive on July 6. Bains, who is still in hospital, said, “I will be discharged on Friday and will stay in home isolation for about a week. I had a high fever for a few days and one day, I even used oxygen supply intermittently…Otherwise, I have been in an upbeat mood and am going to fight it out…”

Talking about a meeting of 40 PCS officers in Chandigarh on July 3, after which 14 of them tested positive, he said, “Meeting was just a coincidence. We are in a public dealing job and hence are always at a higher risk.”

SDM Payal, Mankanwal Singh Chahal, who who underwent treatment at home, said, “My home isolation ends on Friday. During my isolation period, I spoke to all those friends, with whom I had lost contact for years together. I will be back to work on Monday. As a precaution, I will work for a few days from home.”

SDM Khanna, Sandeep Singh, the fourth PCS officer of the district to test positive, said, “I tested positive on July 9, went to DMCH and came back home on July 16. My wife and my mother too had tested positive. I will go for another test after 4-5 days and will work from home till the time my cough disappears.”

