4, including peon, arrested for Ludhiana bank robbery

Two days after five armed men barged into the Punjab National Bank (PNB) at Detwal village of Ludhiana and robbed Rs 7.44 lakh at gunpoint, the city police on Saturday claimed to have solved the case with the arrest of four accused, including an employee of the bank.

The Ludhiana rural police had filed an FIR after the incident at Mullanpur Dakha police station. The arrested accused were identified as Rupinder Singh alias Pinder, 50, of village Talwara, Inderjit Singh, 30, of village Gondpur, Ravi Sahota, 33, of Lakshami Puri of Salem Tabri and Kuldeep Singh, 45, of village Talwara.

Police also recovered Rs 2.39 lakh, .12 bore double barrel rifle, .32 bore pistol, 14 bullets, seven shells, a motorcycle, five masks and a plastic rope from them. Their two aides who are yet to be arrested are residents of Jalandhar rural.

Ludhiana police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma said that Rupinder Singh and Inderjit Singh were the kingpins of the gang. Rupinder Singh worked as a security guard and possessed a licensed rifle, while Inderjit Singh was in the sand mining business. Ravi Sahota was a driver and Kuldeep Singh was a peon at the same branch where the robbery was executed.

CP said that Kuldeep Singh hatched the conspiracy of robbery and passed the information to his accomplices. He passed the information about the cash and staff to his aides. He also asked them to strike around 4 pm when no customers were inside. He also informed them that the bank didn’t have a security guard.

Police said that Inderjit Singh was already under trial in three cases of drug peddling and snatching lodged against him in Moga and Raikot.

Police said that the accused were conspiring to execute another robbery. A fresh FIR has been registered against them under the sections 399, 402 of IPC and sections 25, 54 and 59 of Arms Act at PAU police station.