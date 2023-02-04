4-day INT-EXT Expo inaugurated in Ludhiana; 6,000 products on display

Over 6,000 products and services related to the construction industry are on display at the four-day 11th INT-EXT Expo kicked off on Friday at Ludhiana Exhibition Centre on GT Road in Sahnewal. MLA from Payal assembly constituency, Manwinder Singh Giaspura, inaugurated the exhibition, while Indian-American model Shree Saini, who was the first runner-up at the Miss World 2021, also graced the occasion as special guest.

There are over 300 companies from across the state exhibiting their latest products/technologies. Besides, there is a special coverage on the architect gallery ‘Signature Art Gallery’ where over 400 products are displayed by leading architects from across the country.

There are products under various categories, including roofing and cladding, kitchen and modulars, water management, hardware, building materials, glass, plumbing, pipes and fittings, solar systems, architectural and decorative lighting, bath and sanitation, tiles and ceramics, safety and security, flooring, landscaping, home and office automation, air conditioning, furniture and fixtures, doors and windows, and marbles, that are on display at the expo. The first day of the exhibition witnessed over 5,000 visitors which included students from various schools and colleges, architects from different states and UTs, interior designers, and traders, especially those who are dealing in construction materials, said G S Dhillon, Director, Udan Media and Communications Pvt Ltd, who is the organiser of the exhibition.

Lauding the efforts of the organisers, MLA Giaspura said, “In every field, we get to see something new every hour. So, exploring new products/techniques is necessary to grow. Learning is a continuous process and one who stops learning about new things they stop growing. So, such exhibitions are necessary to share knowledge about innovations.”

While assuring government support, Giaspura added that he will take up the demands of architects with the chief minister of Punjab.

Indian institute of Architects (IIA) chairperson, Punjab chapter, Sanjay Goel, said that the exhibition is not only beneficial for architects but also for engineers, contractors, builders, planners, students and for the general public. A conference of architects and interior designers will also be held at the exhibition centre in which renowned experts from across the country will participate and share their expertise.

Goel demanded from the government that representation of architects in civic body departments should be increased so that better infrastructure can be provided to the people. He also demanded a permanent exhibition centre in Ludhiana.

Harinder Singh Boparai, chairman, IIA Ludhiana Centre, Ajit Singh, president, Ludhiana Builders’ Association, and others were present.