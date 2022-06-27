scorecardresearch
Sunday, June 26, 2022
38-year-old woman kills self in Ludhiana

Police said the woman was depressed due to her divorce and was staying at her parents’ house with her five children, including four daughters and a 3-year-old son for the past around two years.

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana |
June 27, 2022 2:21:16 am
SI Vijay Kumar said that the woman had got divorced around two years ago and since then she was depressed. However, no suicide note was recovered from the spot.

A 38-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide at her parents’ house in Mithewal village of Machhiwara, in Ludhiana district.



Sub-inspector Vijay Kumar, SHO, Machhiwara police station said that at the time of incident, the victim’s father was out of town and her elder daughter (21-year-old) was at work.

There were four children including three daughters aged 14, 10 and 8 and 3-year-old son in the house.

According to the 14-year-old daughter, she was in the kitchen when her mother went to the room and locked it from inside.

“Despite repeated knocks when my mother did not respond, I tried to break open the door but couldn’t. I also shouted for help but no one came and then I opened and sent the youngest sister inside the room from the window and then she opened the door,” she said while adding that her mother was hanging from the ceiling fan in the room.

SI Vijay Kumar said that the woman had got divorced around two years ago and since then she was depressed. However, no suicide note was recovered from the spot.

The police have initiated inquest proceedings under section 174 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

