38 more Aam Aadmi Clinics to be opened in Ludhiana on R-Day: Minister Kataruchak

Punjab Cabinet Minister and in-charge for Ludhiana district, Lal Chand Kataruchak, said on Thursday that 38 new Aam Aadmi Clinics will be inaugurated in the district on January 26 (upcoming Republic Day).

The existing primary health centres (urban and rural) will be upgraded as Aam Aadmi Clinics, and tenders for civil and other works have already been floated by executive agencies, said the minister.

“To ensure fast-paced completion, the administration has appointed separate agencies, including PWD, Mandi Board, GLADA, PHSC, LIT, and others, and given deadlines,” he said.

In Ludhiana district, seven clinics are being set up in the Dakha constituency, five each in Atam Nagar and Gill, three each in Jagraon, Payal, Raikot, and Khanna, two each in Ludhiana West, Ludhiana North, and Samrala, and one each is coming up in Ludhiana South, Ludhiana East, and Sahnewal constituencies.

He said that nearly 78,790 people had so far availed of the benefit of existing nine clinics in Ludhiana since August 15, and 12,145 medical tests had been conducted.

Meanwhile, the minister – who holds food and civil supplies portfolio – also directed the officials to expedite the reverification of smart ration cards and ensure transparent completion. He also asked them to ensure that every eligible beneficiary benefits from the foodgrain distribution scheme.

He also reviewed the implementation of the Buddha Dariya Rejuvenation Project, Smart City Works, NHAI, education schemes, food supply, and other welfare programmes. He also lauded the district administration for making sincere efforts to reduce stubble burning cases this year. It was a matter of great pride for Ludhiana that it had recorded a 55% decrease in stubble burning cases, he added.