30-year-old man found murdered in Ludhiana

A 30-year-old man was found murdered near Sidhwan Canal in chhoti Jawaddi of Ludhiana on Tuesday. The Dugri police lodged a murder case against three accused. The victim was identified as Kuldeep Singh of Chhoti Jawaddi. He worked as an agent in the New Court complex. The police found a silver foil near the body and suspected that the victim consumed drugs with his friends before being killed. The assailants stabbed him in his neck. The body had some injury marks.

Locals noticed the body on the roadside and informed the police. The Dugri police reached the spot and started an investigation. Inspector Neeraj Chaudhary, SHO at Dugri police station, stated that Kuldeep was the lone brother of three sisters. His three sisters are married. Kuldeep used to live alone at Chhoti Jawaddi and used to sleep in a makeshift vend installed on the roadside. He used to consume liquor with his friends in the vend. His body was found outside the vend.

The locals told the police that a couple of days ago some people had thrashed Kuldeep blaming him for stealing a mobile phone from New Court complex.