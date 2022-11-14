Ludhiana: Three of a family dead, four others injured in a head-on-collision in Samrala

Three of a family died and four others were injured in a road mishap Saturday late, after two cars collided head on at Samrala bypass in Ludhiana district.

The deceased were identified as Charanjit Kaur (44) of Indra Colony of Machhiwara, her brother-in-law (husband’s brother) Sarabjit Singh (40) Sarabjit’s wife Ramandeep Kaur (38). Four who were seriously injured included Preeti (25), Charanjit’s daughter; her neighbor Makhan Singh and two occupants from the other vehicle — Happy and Pawandeep.

Harwindwer Singh, nephew of Charanjit Kaur said that Preeti, who was married to a resident of Sihala village of Samrala, had called on Saturday night stating that her husband and in-laws were harassing her. Charanjit Kaur along with Sarabjit, Ramandeep Kaur and their neighbour Makhan had gone to bring back Preeti. While returning when they reached the bypass, a speeding Hyundai Verna crashed into their Maruti Zen.