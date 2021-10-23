3 members of family die of suspected dengue in a week

THREE MEMBERS of a family in Patti Dulat village of Longowal area in Sangrur district have died due to suspected dengue fever.

On October 15, Prem Singh, in his 70s, died with dengue-like symptoms while his 26-year-old grandson Gurvinder Singh died with similar symptoms of high grade fever, low platelets etc. the next day. The family got yet another shock on October 22 when Gurvinder’ s father Didar Singh too passed away.

Nearby areas like Jaid Patti, Vadda Vehra , Randhawa patti etc areas have a number of fever cases.

SDM Longowal Amardeep Singh Tiwana, SMO Dr Anju Singla also visited the area. Health officials said the patients didn’t visit the government hospital. However, officials took 26 samples from the area and said they will be conducting a surveying.

Punjab has already reported over 11,000 dengue cases and there has been 90% jump in cases in nine days only.