3 empty cartridges found at RSS shakha venue in Ludhiana

Three empty cartridges of a .32 bore weapon were found from Shaheedi Park in Kidwai Nagar of Ludhiana on Wednesday.

The park is the venue for Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) shakha which is held every morning.

Police said that on Tuesday night some miscreants apparently indulged in hooliganism inside the park. They probably opened fire in the air from their weapon. On Wednesday morning, when RSS volunteers reached there and started cleaning, they found the empty cartridges. Sources said that some leftover cake and an empty liquor bottle was also recovered from the spot.

Police registered a case against unidentified persons under Sections 25/54/59 of Arms Act at division number 3 police station.

Two unidentified persons had opened fire outside the same park on January 18, 2016. On October 17, 2017, RSS leader Ravinder Gosain, 58, was shot dead outside his residence in Gagandeep Colony in Ludhiana when a series of killings targeting religious and political leaders had rocked Punjab, including a church pastor, Shiv Sena leader and Dera Sacha Sauda followers, among others.