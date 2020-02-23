3 days after Ludhiana SHO held with drugs, opium, bribe money recovered

“Apart from this, SHO took Rs 90,000 in three installments from one of the released man Gurpal Singh. Amounts taken from families of four others is still unclear,” said the inspector.(Representational Image) “Apart from this, SHO took Rs 90,000 in three installments from one of the released man Gurpal Singh. Amounts taken from families of four others is still unclear,” said the inspector.(Representational Image)

The anti-drug Special Task Force (STF) of Punjab Police Saturday claimed a fresh recovery of 50 gram opium from the residence of sub-inspector Amandeep Singh Gill who was arrested three days ago for allegedly letting off peddlers after taking bribe. The STF had then claimed recovery of 10.35 gram heroin from Gill, who was posted as Ludhiana city division number 2 police station SHO.

The fresh recovery was made during raid at Gill’s residence Thursday late, the STF said and claimed that bribe money of Rs 40,000 has also been recovered from the residence of Ajay Kumar, the private driver of Gill,

On Thursday, STF had arrested Gill and Kumar after another arrested police head constable Balbir Singh during his interrogation revealed that he along with the S-I, used to detain drug peddlers and release them after taking bribe and also keep the recovered contraband for further sale or personal consumption. He had revealed that in one such case, five men whom he picked on February 11 with heroin, were let off by Gill after taking heavy amount of bribe.

Inspector Harbans Singh, incharge, STF Ludhiana unit said that all three men – Gill, Kumar and Balbir Singh – were found positive in dope test conducted on them. “We have brought Balbir Singh on production warrant from jail for further interrogation as he along with their another accomplice Guri used to fix the bribe rate and settle deals with peddlers. Exact bribe amount taken to release five men is yet to be established,” the Inspector said.

He added that accused had also kept Rs 43,000 recovered from five men but now it has come to light that the actual amount was “around Rs 65,000 and all of it was kept by the accused”.

“Apart from this, SHO took Rs 90,000 in three installments from one of the released man Gurpal Singh. Amounts taken from families of four others is still unclear,” said the inspector.

Meanwhile, the Balbir Singh who was earlier arrested with 20 gram heroin, was sent in two-day police remand in this case Saturday. “He too has been named in the FIR registered at STF police station Mohali along with Gill and his driver Kumar,” said the inspector.

