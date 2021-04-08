2,997 new Covid cases, 63 deaths in Punjab

Health workers take swab samples of people at the government dispensary in Patiala. (Express Photo by Harmeet Sodhi/File)

Punjab recorded 2,997 new Covid-19 cases and 63 deaths in the past 24 hours, as per the state bulletin, Wednesday.

With 63 more deaths, the toll in Punjab due to Covid, reached 7,278. As per the district wise break-up of 63 deaths, maximum died in SAS Nagar, Mohali (9), followed by 7 each in Hoshiarpur and Amritsar, 6 each in Patiala and Ropar, 4 each in Jalandhar, Kapurthala and Ludhiana, 3 in Gurdaspur, 2 each in Bathinda, Sangrur and Moga, and 2 each in Fazilka, Ferozepur, Faridkot, SBS Nagar and Tarn Taran.

The total infections in the state reached 2,60,020 and total active cases in Punjab are 25,855.

The maximum fresh cases Wednesday were recorded in Ludhiana (415), Jalandhar (345), Patiala (337), SAS Nagar (336) and Amritsar (325) districts.

While 24 patients in Punjab are on ‘critical and on ventilator support’, 369 are on oxygen support.

The maximum active cases are in district SAS Nagar (4278) followed by Amritsar (3218), Jalandhar (3086) and Ludhiana (2987).

Punjab however was not named among the list of 8 states that accounted for 80.70 per cent new cases reported across the country.

As per the release by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, on Wednesday, the eight states that accounted for 80.70 per cent new cases reported on Tuesday were Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.