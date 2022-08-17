25 more Aam Aadmi Clinics dedicated to people, total now 100: Mann

August 17, 2022 8:40:08 am
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Tuesday dedicated 25 more ‘Aam Aadmi Clinics’ to people of Punjab, a day after 75 such clinics were launched, including one that he threw open near Chand Cinema in Ludhiana.
“As per our commitment with people to set up a network of such clinics to provide quality healthcare services free of cost, we have dedicated 25 more clinics today in addition to 75 dedicated on August 15,” said Mann.
The CM said soon such clinics will be set up in every nook and corner of the state.
“This is a humble effort by the state government to transform Punjab into a healthy and disease-free state by imparting quality health services,” said Mann, adding that residents of the state will no longer have to spend money in hospitals for getting treatment and diagnostic facilities.
Subscriber Only Stories
All successive governments have hitherto paid no attention towards providing healthcare services to people due to which the common man had to suffer a lot, he said, adding people will be offered 41 packages with around 100 clinical tests free of cost in these clinics.
On Monday, after inaugurating the first such clinic, set up on the lines of Delhi’s ‘Mohalla Clinics’, Mann said that every Aam Aadmi Clinic will have a staff of 4-5 persons, including a Doctor, a lab technician and a nurse.
He said that his government has fulfilled one of the major poll promises with setting up of these clinics both in urban and rural areas. Mann expressed hope that 90 per cent of the patients will get treated at these clinics only thereby reducing the burden in hospitals.
The CM said that “this revolutionary decision will rejuvenate the healthcare system in state”.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day
Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic
Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap have a hilarious reply on not being invited to Koffee with Karan: 'We'll have our own show, Cutting with Kashyap'
Anurag Kashyap predicts Oscar nomination for RRR, hopes Kashmir Files isn't picked as India's official selection instead
Why the 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano gangrape case walked out of jailPremium
RJD's 'MY-plus' push, JD(U) sticks to tried-and-tested 11Premium
Now, CM’s nod mandatory before transfer of govt staff
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Mann blames brain drain on unemployment: ‘houses lying locked in villages…not purna azadi’
Ahead of stubble burning season, Punjab appoints nodal officers, gives machines to farmers
Elon Musk says he is buying Manchester United
In Delhi’s GK-1 market, woman is dragged on road in brazen snatching incident
While You Were Asleep: Pakistan beat the Netherlands, Raducanu shows no mercy to Williams and Kyrgios skips Davis Cup
‘Silence is the residue of fear’: Clint Smith
Daily Briefing: Kashmiri Pandit shot dead in Valley; Bilkis Bano and kin ‘numb’ over release of 11 convicts
When Sachin Pilgaonkar fell in love with Supriya despite their 10-year age gap, she thought he was married
Anurag Kashyap on making women-led films: ‘Male actors trust you when they are new, but slowly insecurity hits them’
Sky-rocketing star fees, low box office returns: Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction
Mohammad Hasnain: The 150kph Pakistan pace tearaway who never had it easy
Biden signs climate, health bill into law as other economic goals remain