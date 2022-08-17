25 more Aam Aadmi Clinics dedicated to people, total now 100: Mann

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Tuesday dedicated 25 more ‘Aam Aadmi Clinics’ to people of Punjab, a day after 75 such clinics were launched, including one that he threw open near Chand Cinema in Ludhiana.

“As per our commitment with people to set up a network of such clinics to provide quality healthcare services free of cost, we have dedicated 25 more clinics today in addition to 75 dedicated on August 15,” said Mann.

The CM said soon such clinics will be set up in every nook and corner of the state.

“This is a humble effort by the state government to transform Punjab into a healthy and disease-free state by imparting quality health services,” said Mann, adding that residents of the state will no longer have to spend money in hospitals for getting treatment and diagnostic facilities.

All successive governments have hitherto paid no attention towards providing healthcare services to people due to which the common man had to suffer a lot, he said, adding people will be offered 41 packages with around 100 clinical tests free of cost in these clinics.

On Monday, after inaugurating the first such clinic, set up on the lines of Delhi’s ‘Mohalla Clinics’, Mann said that every Aam Aadmi Clinic will have a staff of 4-5 persons, including a Doctor, a lab technician and a nurse.

He said that his government has fulfilled one of the major poll promises with setting up of these clinics both in urban and rural areas. Mann expressed hope that 90 per cent of the patients will get treated at these clinics only thereby reducing the burden in hospitals.

The CM said that “this revolutionary decision will rejuvenate the healthcare system in state”.