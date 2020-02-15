24-year-old from Ludhiana tops Punjab civil service (judicial)

Shivani who graduated in law from Patiala based Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law had also secured second rank in Haryana Civil Service (Judicial Branch) examination, result of which was declared on February 3. Shivani who graduated in law from Patiala based Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law had also secured second rank in Haryana Civil Service (Judicial Branch) examination, result of which was declared on February 3.

Shivani Garg (24), a resident of Ludhiana, has topped Punjab Civil Service (Judicial Branch) Examination 2019 the results of which were declared Friday.

Shivani who graduated in law from Patiala based Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law had also secured second rank in Haryana Civil Service (Judicial Branch) examination, result of which was declared on February 3.

“After consulting with seniors and taking different factors into account, I will decide whether I will opt for Punjab or Haryana. I am yet to take a final call,” Shivani said over phone. Shivani’s father is a businessman and mother a homemaker.

Shivani said she prepared for the exam at a Ludhiana-based coaching academy and studied for 8 to ten hours a day.

The notification for the PCS (Judicial Branch) Examination was issued on April 8, 2019 to fill 75 vacant posts of Civil Judge (Junior Division)-cum-Judicial Magistrate. The exam was jointly conducted by the Punjab Public Service Commission and Punjab and Haryana High Court. The preliminary exam was held on August 25, 2019. A total of 830 applicants appeared for Mains Exam out of which, 56 were selected to appear for the interview scheduled from February 10 to 13.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App.