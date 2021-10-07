23-yr-old dies in Ludhiana of suspected drug overdose, 4 booked after kin protest

A 23-YEAR-OLD man’s body was found dumped in a vacant plot in Prem Colony of Sahnewal area in Ludhiana late Monday, in a suspected drug overdose death.

After the victim’s family protested on Wednesday alleging that their son was administered an injection by some local drug suppliers, police registered an FIR against four persons.

The victim was identified as Karamjit Singh (23) from Nandpur village. His brother Bachhitar Singh, on whose complaint the FIR has been registered, said his brother was an addict. “He used to take drugs since some years. Some local suppliers in nearby Prem Colony openly sell drugs and no action is taken against them. My brother was made to overdose and his body was found in a vacant plot. He died on the spot. These suppliers ran away from the spot, dumping his body there,” he alleged.

Police said four people, identified as Bittu, Vicky, Shyam and Manjit, all from Nandpur, were booked under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of IPC at Sahnewal police station.

ASI Kulwinder Singh, the investigating officer in the case, said a used syringe and an empty vial was also recovered from the spot where the body was found. “Autopsy report is awaited. Case is being probed,” he added.