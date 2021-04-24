23.93% surge in 24 hours: Punjab records 6,762 fresh cases in a day – highest so far

Covid testing at the Civil Hospital in Ludhiana on Friday. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

In the highest ever single-day surge, Punjab recorded 6,762 fresh Covid cases and 76 deaths, as per the state bulletin on Friday. Two districts – Ludhiana and SAS Nagar (Mohali) — continue to record the highest cases in Punjab.

The total infections in the state have now reached 3,26,447 and total active cases in Punjab at present stand at 43,943. While Ludhiana reported 995 cases Friday, SAS Nagar recorded 982 fresh cases. Amritsar reported 722, followed by Bathinda (593) and Patiala (533).

With 5,456 cases that were recorded a day before on Thursday (April 22), the jump in 24 hours comes to 23.93 per cent.

With 76 fresh deaths Friday, the Covid toll in Punjab reached 8,264 and Punjab’s case fatality rate (CFR) has reached 2.53 per cent, still higher than the national CFR of 1.15 per cent.

As per the district wise break-up of 76 deaths, eight each died in Ludhiana and Amritsar, seven each in Kapurthala and Gurdaspur, six each in Patiala and Bathinda, and five each in Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur and SAS Nagar (Mohali). There were three deaths each in Ropar and Sangrur, two each in SBS Nagar, Faridkot, Barnala and Pathankot, one each in Mansa and Fazilka.

While 44 patients in Punjab are on “critical and on ventilator support”, 527 are on oxygen support. Also, there were 3,294 fresh recoveries.

Meanwhile, Punjab has administered a total of 27.93 lakh doses of vaccine till Thursday.