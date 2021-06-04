2,206 fresh cases, 91 deaths in Punjab

Beneficiaries wait in a queue to receive COVID-19 vaccine dose at a vaccination centre in Jalandhar, Saturday, May 22, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Punjab recorded 2,206 fresh Covid cases and 91 deaths in past 24 hours, as per the state bulletin Thursday. Except Ludhiana and Jalandhar, all other districts of Punjab recorded less than 200 fresh cases.

The number of fresh recoveries (4,512) exceeded the number of new cases Thursday.

With 91 more deaths, the state’s Covid toll reached 14,840. The total number of confirmed positive cases in the state is 5,74,114 and the number of active cases is 28,673. A total of 288 patients are on ventilator support and 3,680 on oxygen support.

As per the district-wise break up of 91 deaths, maximum 13 died from Bathinda, followed by Patiala (10), Amritsar (7), Fazilka, Ludhiana and Mansa (6 each), Jalandhar and Muktsar (5 each), Faridkot, Sangrur and SAS Nagar (4), Hoshiarpur, Ropar, Tarn Taran and Gurdaspur(3 each), Ferozepur, Kapurthala and Barnala (2 each), Moga, Pathankot, SBS Nagar and Fatehgarh Sahib (1 each).

The highest fresh cases were reported from Jalandhar (245), followed by Ludhiana (228), SAS Nagar (191), Bathinda (166), Hoshiarpur (154) and Fazilka (148).

A total of 34,028 doses (1 and 2 combined) of Covid vaccine were administered in Punjab Thursday.

A total of 343 cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) have been reported in Punjab till date and 49 have died due to this disease, as per the bulletin.