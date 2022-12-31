22-yr-old man dies of ‘drug overdose’

scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 30, 2022

Victim’s father Harjit Singh said that his son died of drug overdose. (Representational/File)
A 22-year-old man died due to alleged drug overdose near LIG flats in Dugri of Ludhiana, Friday. The victim was identified as Gursimranjit Singh.

Victim’s father Harjit Singh said that his son died of drug overdose. “I appeal to the government to save the youths. Drug peddlers who are selling drugs openly in streets are not being caught. Sons of poor families are dying,” Harjit said.

Police said, an FIR was being registered against a youth identified as Preet, who allegedly accompanied Gursimranjit on Thursday night and both together sat in an autorickshaw and consumed drugs.

First published on: 31-12-2022 at 01:25 IST
