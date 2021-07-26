21st anniversary of Holy Bein clean-up: ‘Focus on saving water to prevent Punjab from turning into desert’

The 21st anniversary of the cleaning up of Holy Bein — which till two decades ago was known as the Kali Bein (the black rivulet) due to its slushy water stream — was celebrated at the banks of the river in Sultanpur Lodhi on Sunday at Nirmal Kutia of renowned Environmentalist Baba Balbir Singh Seechewal.

Environmentalist Baba Seechewal is considered as the main role model for organising a massive kar sewa to get the 164-km long rivulet that starts from Mukerian in Hoshiarpur and culminates in the Beas River, near Hari ke Patran, while passing through Kapurthala district via Sultanpur Lodhi.

Baba Seechewal, with a handful of his followers from nearby villages, cleaned up the rivulet by entering into the slushy water and cleaning it up to make it into one of the most beautiful sites in the state. Seechewal and his followers did not seek any government help, apart from getting authorities to just block the flow of effluents into the rivulet.

But there has been laxity on the part of the government and the effluents from nearby villages, towns and settlements have again started flowing into the rivulet.

Speaking on the occasion, Seechewal urged people to indulge in massive plantation drives wherever they see open spaces to make the environment clean and green.

Renowned food and agricultural expert, Davinder Sharma, said that Punjab was fast running out of water and the situation may lead to a crisis in the future. “We need to conserve water and save our water bodies. In order to grow one kilogram of rice, 5000 litres of water is used. Therefore, it is our utmost important duty to save Punjab from becoming a desert”.

“At the global level, policies are being formulated which will end up having an adverse impact upon the environment. Climate change has started impacting our daily lives already. The emission of greenhouse gases is one of the major causes of climate change. Despite the green revolution having completed 50 years, the farming community is still suffering.”

He added that at present agriculture is causing more environmental damage than benefits. Several other speakers at the event stressed the need for plantation and saving water.