2015 desecration cases: CBI team in Moga, to get access to Dera followers arrested in arson case

A CBI team reached Moga on Sunday in connection with its probe into desecration incidents that happened in Bargari and Burj Jawahar Singh Wala in 2015. The visit comes in the light of recent arrests by the Punjab Police in a separate case, where the suspects under custody are also under probe for their links to the desecration cases.

Punjab Police had recently arrested nine Dera followers in a 2011 arson case. Those arrested include the main accused in the case, Mahinderpal Singh Bittu. All nine are in police remand till June 19. According to police sources, they have confessed to their involvement in the desecration incidents that happened in Bargari and Burj Jawahar Singh Wala.

In a statement, DGP Suresh Arora said that the Punjab Police were providing the CBI team full access to the suspects and would continue to provide them complete assistance in bringing the ongoing investigations to a completion.

The DGP further stated that during the course of recent investigation by the SIT into an ‘arson and damage to public property’ case in Moga in 2011, the role of a certain suspects had come to light, adding that the probe also provided strong leads and material information relating to the investigation of cases presently under investigation by the CBI.

It was in November 2015 that Punjab Police handed three cases related to desecration of Sri Guru Granth Sahib to the CBI. These included a case of theft of Guru Granth Sahib on June 1, 2015 from Gurdwara of Burj Jawahar Singh Wala; pasting of provocative posters on the walls of same village on the intervening night of September 24-25 and an incident of torn pages of Guru Granth Sahib being found in the streets of Bargari village on the intervening night of October 11-12.

Meanwhile, heavy police security has been deployed outside the houses of all the nine accused who hail from Kotkapura and Faridkot. Also, a dharna by panthic organisations is going on in Bargari village since June 1 to demand action in the desecration cases.

On Friday, Punjab Police took Bittu to a drain in Kotkapura after he reportedly told them that he had buried pages of the Bir at that spot. Also on Friday, they searched Bittu’s house and found Janam Sakhi of Guru Nanak Dev inside a rack meant for shoes, along with 28 used cartridges of 0.32 bore rifle. A fresh case of hurting religious sentiments and under the Arms Act was then lodged against Bittu apart from the 2011 Moga case.

