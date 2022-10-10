2014 Ludhiana Fake Encounter: 8 yrs after brothers shot in cold blood, two Punjab cops, Akali leader awarded life term

A Ludhiana court Thursday sentenced two Punjab Police officials and a Shiromani Akali Dal leader to life imprisonment in a fake encounter case that took place at Jamalpur here in 2014 in which two brothers were shot dead in clod blood.

While awarding life term to constable Yadwinder Singh, home guard Ajit Singh and Akali leader Gurjeet Singh alias Sam, the court of additional sessions judge Raj Kumar sentenced also imposed a fine of Rs 1.09 lakh on the trio of which 1 lakh will be given to the parents of the deceased.

A police team led by Inspector Manjinder Singh, then then SHO of Machhiwara police station (under Khanna police) had shot dead Harinder Singh (25) and Jatinder Singh (23) on September 27, 2014 when they were hiding at a rented accommodation in Ahluwalia Colony of Ludhiana’s Jamalpur area. Akali leader Gurjeet Singh had accompanied police during the “raid.”

Manjinder Singh and his reader/driver constable Sukhbir Singh are still absconding and have been declared proclaimed offenders by the court.

Additional district attorney Advocate Pooja Singal said that the prosecution demanded capital punishment for the convicts. “But the court has sentenced the trio to life imprisonment. All three are in jail,” she said.

The court had on October 6 held them guilty of murder murder and conspiracy under Sections 302 and 120-B of IPC and other sections of Arms Act.

Belonging to a Dalit family, the brothers were from village Bohapur of Machhiwara. They were booked in an attempt to murder case. The police team claimed that they had gone to arrest them and “shot them in self-defence during a scuffle”. It later emerged that brothers had no weapons and were killed in a one-sided firing by the police and the SAD leader.

Singal said that it came on record that bullets that killed the brothers were shot from Gurjeet Singh’s licensed weapon. “There was no cross-fire. The brothers had gunshot injuries in head. Police also fired at them using Gurjeet’s weapon,” said Singal, adding that at least 51 witnesses including 47 from the prosecution side were examined in the case.

An FIR in the incident was registered for murder and sections of Arms Act and SC/ST Act at Jamalpur police station.

It was further alleged that Machhiwara police party “raided” Jamalpur house without making any official entry at police station or informing Ludhiana city police. A special investigation team (SIT) headed by then Ludhiana rural SSP Ravcharan Brar, under overall supervision of then Ludhiana commissioner Promod Ban, had investigated the case.

The brothers were survived by father Satpal Singh alias Satti and mother Gurmeet Kaur.