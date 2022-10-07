2014 Fake Encounter in Ludhiana’s Jamalpur: 8 yrs after brothers shot in cold blood, court convicts two cops, Akali Dal leader

A Ludhiana court Thursday convicted three persons, including two Punjab Police officials and a Shiromani Akali Dal leader, in a fake encounter that took place at Jamalpur here in 2014 in which two brothers were shot dead. A homeguard has been acquitted in the case while two others, including an inspector and a constable of Punjab Police, have been declared proclaimed offenders. The quantum of punishment will be announced on October 10.

A police party led by Inspector Manjinder Singh, then SHO of Machhiwara police station (under Khanna police) had shot dead brothers Harinder Singh (25) and Jatinder Singh (23) on September 27, 2014 when they were hiding at a rented accommodation in Ahluwalia Colony of Jamalpur area of Ludhiana. Akali Dal leader Gurjeet Singh alias Sam had accompanied police during the “raid.”

Belonging to a Dalit family, the brothers were from village Bohapur of Machhiwara. They were booked in an attempt to murder case and the police had claimed that they had gone to arrest them when they “shot in self-defence”. It later emerged that brothers had no weapons and were killed in a one-sided firing by the police and the SAD leader.

Advocate Pooja Singal, additional district attorney, said constable Yadwinder Singh, Punjab home guard (PHG) Ajit Singh and Gurjeet Singh have been convicted in the case for murder and conspiracy under section 302 and 120-B of IPC. “PHG Baldev Singh has been acquitted. Two others — Inspector Manjinder Singh and his reader/driver constable Sukhbir Singh — are still absconding,” said Singal, adding that quantum of punishment will be declared on October 10.

Singal further said that it came on record in the court that all gunshots that killed the brothers were shot from the weapon of Gurjeet Singh. “It was his licensed weapon. Police had claimed that the firing happened after there was a scuffle and they had to shoot in self-defence but not a single weapon was recovered from brothers. There was no cross-fire and they died in one-sided firing. They had gunshot injuries in head. Police also fired at them using Gurjeet’s weapon,” said Singal, adding that at least 51 witnesses including 47 from the prosecution side were examined in the case.

“Head constable Ashwani Kumar and two others — Rajvir Singh and Bunny — testified in the court that the police officials named in the case were present at the spot when the brothers were shot dead in cold-blood. Ashwani Kumar was driving the police vehicle,” she said.

The Machhiwara police had claimed that they had gone to arrest brothers who were booked in trespass and attempt to murder case, celebrated their love for weapons on social media and wrote “Gunda Staff” as their profession on Facebook. However, police theory was punctured after it was found that Gurjeet Singh (husband of Rajwinder Kaur, the then SAD sarpanch of neighboring village Takhran Khokran) had also accompanied the police party that day. Behind the fake encounter was also brewing political rivalry as both brothers were also claiming themselves as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers during Lok Sabha polls that year. Local villagers, however, claim that the matter had escalated after brothers had allegedly molested two girls from Takhran Khokran and a complaint was moved to then sarpanch Rajwinder Kaur.

An FIR in the incident was registered for murder and sections of Arms Act and SC/ST Act at Jamalpur police station. “The accused have been acquitted under the SC/ST Act,” said Singal.

It was further alleged that Machhiwara police party “raided” Jamalpur house where brothers were hiding without making any official entry at police station or informing Ludhiana city police. A special investigation team (SIT) headed by then Ludhiana rural SSP Ravcharan Brar under overall supervision of then Ludhiana commissioner Promod Ban had investigated the case.

The brothers were survived by parents — Satpal Singh alias Satti and Gurmeet Kaur.

After the brutal murders, then opposition leaders including AAP’s Bhagwant Mann, Congress’s Sukhpal Khaira, BJP’s Laxmi Kant Chawla etc had formed a committee to get justice for old parents, and seeking action against Badals during SAD-BJP regime.