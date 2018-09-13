2012 Faridkot Rape-Kidnapping: After HC’s compensation verdict, cops call victim’s father over rape complaint

The 2012 victim, who was 15-years-old at the time of the incident, was sent away to live in another country after the incident, and she has not visited home after that. The 2012 victim, who was 15-years-old at the time of the incident, was sent away to live in another country after the incident, and she has not visited home after that.

Two weeks after the Punjab and Haryana High Court ordered unprecedented compensation of Rs 90 lakh to the victim in a 2012 rape-and-abduction case in of Faridkot, her family were shocked on Wednesday when her father was summoned by the Faridkot police for questioning in a rape complaint against him.

On August 31, while ordering Rs 90 lakh compensation to the victim of a 2012 rape case, the Punjab & Haryana High Court asked the Faridkot Deputy Commissioner to attach properties of the main accused Nishan Singh, and his mother Navjot Kaur so that the compensation payment is made within 10 weeks. The revenue department has started identifying properties of Nishan Singh, sources in the district said. The High Court had also dismissed the appeals of both Nishan and his mother against the double life imprisonment and seven years jail to which they had been sentenced respectively. The rape complaint against the victim’s father was filed on the same day.

The Faridkot Rape Victim Action Committee, which has been campaigning for justice in the 2012 case, called the complaint against her father a conspiracy. The 2012 victim, who was 15-years-old at the time of the incident, was sent away to live in another country after the incident, and she has not visited home after that. “There is a link between the two cases. We demand a thorough inquiry or we will lodge protest in the city,” said Gurdit Singh Sekhon, convenor of the committee.

Sekhon said CCTV footage from outside the 2012 rape victim’s home showed that the complainant against her father entered his house on August 31 and was seen exiting five minutes later. Later that day, she filed a complaint. Sources said the police had also got her medically examined the same day, but did not act further on her complaint.

On Wednesday morning, the family, which was in the dark about the complaint, was taken aback when the father was summoned to the Faridkot SSP’s office. He was in the office for over two hours. “We are doing a fair probe in this matter and it is our responsibility to assure safety of victim’s family,” said SSP Raj Bachhan Singh. He is leading the investigation.

In the order granting compensation of Rs 90 lakh to the minor rape victim from Faridkot and her parents, the Punjab and Haryana High Courtdivision bench of Justice A B Chaudhary and Justice Inderjeet Singh said that though the victims’ family had only claimed a compensation of around Rs 20 lakh, it was the duty of the court to award an adequate compensation.

“We think, we need not restrict ourselves to the amount of compensation mentioned by the victims as it is for us to decide the adequate compensation,” the High Court said. “We are aghast to see how a middle-class family of the complainant with two daughters was torn due to rich rural and urban landholder Nishan Singh’s and his mother’s rowdy and cruel conduct.”

The victim in the case has been awarded a compensation of Rs 50 lakh and her parents have been ordered to be paid a compensation of Rs 20 lakh each. “The total amount of compensation that is required to be recovered from the properties of the accused Nishan Singh and his mother Navjot Kaur comes to Rs 90 lakhs…the accused Nishan Singh and his mother Navjot Kaur themselves own and possess plenty of agricultural lands and urban properties.”

The division bench in the order further said that the cost of properties in Punjab is much higher and the two accused “own and possess large chunk of lands valued at far more than the amount of compensation that is being ordered to be paid by this Court.”

“It is not difficult at all for both these accused to make good the compensation from the properties owned and possessed by them,” the division bench said.

The case dates back to June 25, 2012, when Nishan kidnapped the girl, then a Class 10 student, and raped her repeatedly. She escaped and reached home two days later. Nishan Singh was 19 years old at that time. On September 24, 2012. Nishan Singh and his accomplices abducted the minor again, and had also beaten up her parents. The girl was raped and kept captive till her rescue from Goa on October 21, 2012. Later, she was found to be pregnant. With permission from the court her pregnancy was terminated.

Nishan Singh got double life imprisonment and his mother and eight accomplices were sentenced to seven years in prison. The mother and others were charged with being accomplices in the abduction. Nishan Singh is a resident of Harindra Nagar, Faridkot, and is from an affluent family. He lost his father at an early age and his only sister committed suicide at her in-laws house. Before this incident, he had 21 cases against him.

