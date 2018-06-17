Follow Us:
Sunday, June 17, 2018
2011 clashes in Moga: Nine arrested Dera Sacha Sauda men get police custody

While seven of them, including main accused Mahinderpal Bittu, were arrested earlier, two more, Pardeep Singh and Narinder Kumar Sharma, were arrested on Friday.

Written by Raakhi Jagga | Ludhiana | Published: June 17, 2018 10:58:32 am
Nine followers of Dera Sacha Sauda, who were arrested in connection with the 2011 clashes in Moga, were on Saturday produced in a court, which sent them to three-day police custody.

DIG Ranbir Khattra had earlier said the police were also probing their role in the theft of Guru Granth Sahib on June 1, 2015, at Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village and other sacrilege cases.

