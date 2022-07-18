scorecardresearch
Monday, July 18, 2022

After 2 years of pandemic, PAU to organise offline Kisan Melas across state

PAU Kisan Mela is held in March and September every year and is the most sought-after event for farmers across the northern region

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana |
July 18, 2022 8:29:59 pm
For the last two years, PAU Kisan Melas were being held online. (File)

After two years of the pandemic, the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, is all set to organise offline Kisan Melas (farmers’ fairs) across the state.

For the last two years, PAU Kisan Melas were being held online.

PAU Kisan Mela is held in March and September every year and is the most sought-after event for farmers across the northern region to buy the varsity’s high quality seeds for rabi and kharif seasons. In March this year, PAU had organised one offline mela at Bathinda, but the two-day main event, hosted on Ludhiana PAU campus, was held virtually only.

Announcing the dates for upcoming melas, Dr Ashok Kumar, director, extension education, PAU, said that the series will start with the first Kisan Mela at Nag Kalan Jahangir, Amritsar, on September 2 followed by Ballowal Saunkhri on September 6, Gurdaspur on September 9, Faridkot on September 13 and Rauni (Patiala) on September 16. The two-day Kisan Mela on PAU campus, Ludhiana, will be organised on September 23-24, while the last mela will be held at Bathinda on September 29.

Other Reads |Residents fume as Mohali areas face power outage

He called upon the farmers to participate in Kisan Mela along with their families and make it a mega event. Farmers will be provided a platform to see live demonstrations, interact with scientists, participate in crop produce and community science competitions, purchase quality seed and planting material, and buy farm publications under one roof, he said.

During Covid also, PAU made strenuous efforts to hold Virtual Kisan Melas and provided the latest information, knowledge and farm inputs on farmers’ doorsteps, he added. “The Punjab Agricultural University was the first in the country to organise Virtual Kisan Melas which received an ineffable response from the farming community,” he said.

