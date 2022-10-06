After 2-year gap, RSS holds shastra puja in Ludhiana

Sunit of Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) held its shastra puja and path sanchalan (route march) as a part of its Dussehra ritual, in Ludhiana, Wednesday. The route march was held after a gap of two years due to Covid.

The three branches of the Ludhiana RSS unit organised shastra puja at separate venues. While Sarabha unit held its shastra puja at Bhartiya Vidya Mandir, Kitchlu Nagar; Sukhdev unit organized the programme at Devki Devi Jain College, Kidwai Nagar and Vishwakarma unit at Gyaspura.

Yashdeep Puri, prachaar pramukh for Sarabha unit said that RSS route march in Ludhiana was held after a gap of two years due to Covid. “We held small-scale programmes in the past two years and route march was not done due to Covid on Vijay Dashmi. After a gap of two years, celebrations were held like pre-Covid times today. Both shastra puja and path sanchalan were organized by all three units in Ludhiana,” said Puri.

Addressing RSS workers at BVM, Kitchlu Nagar during the programme of Saraba Unit, RSS senior leader and praant prachaarak Narender Kumar said that to make the country self-dependent, everyone should focus on “swadeshi” approach. “Right from food, clothes to everything else, we should buy locally made products and there should be a complete ban on Chinese goods,” he said. “This Diwali every countryman should vow not to buy Chinese products,” he said.

He also invoked Guru Teg Bahadur, Guru Arjan Dev and Guru Gobind Singh, adding that sacrifices from some great religious leaders in the country led to protection of ‘dharma’ in the country.