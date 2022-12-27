2 pvt schools in Patiala directed to refund excess fee; fine of Rs 3 lakh imposed

Punjab school education minister Harjot Singh Bains on Monday said that the state government will not allow any private schools in the state to loot the students and their parents, and strict action will be taken against any private institutions that violate the rules.

Bains said that he will not allow education to become a business in Punjab. “Every private institution has freedom to function according to the rules laid down by the department, but strict action will be taken against those who indulge in arbitrariness and irregularities,” he said.

Bains said the district-level Fee Regulatory Body of Patiala has directed two private schools in the district to refund the excess fee charged during the academic year 2022-23 to the students. Both the schools have also been fined for violating ‘The Punjab Regulation of Fees of Unaided Educational Institutions Act, 2016’.

Bains said that in view of the instructions issued by the Punjab government regarding the fee for 2022-23, an inquiry was conducted on the complaints of various schools in Patiala district, on the basis of which the chairperson of the Fee Regulatory Body, Patiala district, directed the managements of The Ryan International School, Urban Estate Phase-II, and KSB World School, Burarh, to refund the excess fee charged from students for 2022-23. The schools have also been fined Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively.

He said that during the surprise inspection conducted by the fee regulatory body in these schools, errors were found, for which show cause notices were issued to the said schools. He said that action has been taken against the two schools for not furnishing satisfactory reply regarding the fee hike.

Notices have been issued to the two schools and they have been directed to comply with the orders within a week, he said. In case of non-compliance of the orders, further action under Section 14 of the Fees Act, 2016, will be initiated by the Fee Regulatory Body, Patiala, against the schools.