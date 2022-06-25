2 Punjab cops booked for helping gangster get passport, escape to Canada

The Moga Police booked two of its personnel for allegedly helping a gangster get a passport illegally by forging the police verification report. The gangster later escaped to Canada with the help of the passport.

The FIR was registered on the orders of the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of the Punjab Police headed by ADGP Promod Ban. The AGFT in its probe found that two policemen allegedly helped gangster Sukhdool Singh Gill alias Sukha Duneke, from the Duneke village of Moga, in getting a passport issued illegally. Duneka later escaped to Canada.

The probe also revealed that in 2017, when Duneke had applied for the passport, two policemen who submitted his police verification report and criminal history, were negligent in their duty and did not report all the cases registered against him.

Although he was booked in seven criminal cases that time, the police mentioned only five cases and skipped the two in which he was declared a proclaimed offender (PO). The probe also found that the policemen did not record the statements of the sarpanch, member panchayat etc of the gangster’s village and instead, submitted the statements of his neighbour and aunt. They also did not mention his criminal background in their final report.

Moga SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana said, “Sukha Duneke is a wanted gangster who was booked in at least seven cases when he had applied a passport in 2017. However, the probe has found that his police verification was not done properly. He is wanted in several cases of extortion registered in Moga, Ludhiana and other places.”

An FIR has been registered against Duneke and the two policemen, ASI Prabhdial Singh and head constable Gurbinder Singh, under Sections 420 (cheating), 476 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) of the IPC and 10(3)(b) and 10(3)(e) of the Passport Act at Moga Sadar police station on the complaint of the Anti Gangster Task Force, Punjab Police, Mohali.

As per details of the FIR (a copy of which is with The Indian Express), the Anti-Gangster Task Force in its letter dated June 11, 2022 to the Moga police wrote, “As per reliable input, Sukhdoor Singh Gill has managed to obtain an Indian passport due to the negligence of the police officials in reporting the criminal history of Sukhdoor Singh Gill in the police verification report for issuing of the passport. A criminal case needs to be registered against Gill and the police officials.”

Based on the letter by the AGTF, the probe was further marked to Moga SP (investigation), who in his report further submitted that ASI Prabhdial Singh, who was then posted at Moga Sadar police station, had conducted the police verification in 2017. Prabhdial Singh has recorded the statements of the gangster’s neighbour Balwinder Singh and aunt Surjit Kaur, and had submitted that the gangster “never participated in any terrorist/separatist activities”.

“On the basis of the verification report, the SHO of the Sadar Moga police station had further recommended the issuance of his passport,” says the FIR.

The FIR further says that head constable Gurbinder Singh, who was then posted as head munshi at Moga Sadar police station, in his report mentioned only five of seven criminal cases registered against the gangster.

Of the seven cases, Duneke was booked in three cases of attempt to murder and the rest were for offences such as house trespass, assault, rioting etc in Moga and Faridkot districts.