2 open fire outside house of arhtiya who got threat calls

Two unidentified men allegedly opened fire outside the house of a commission agent (arhtiya) at Dala village of Moga, Saturday. Police said the agent, Sukhvir Singh, had told them in a complaint that two unidentified men came on a motorbike and opened fire outside his home around 8.45 am.

Interestingly, Sukhvir had earlier too filed a complaint before the police stating that he had received threat calls from gangs that wanted him to cough up Rs 15 lakh as extortion money. In his complaint, he said that in April he had received calls from unidentified men who demanded Rs 15 lakh from him, which he ignored. Then on May 28, he again received calls from men who claimed to be from the gangs of Sukha Duneke and Jaipal Bhullar, following which he got an FIR registered.

Inspector Jaswinder Singh, SHO of Mynah police station, said that the complainant has claimed that at least four rounds were fired outside his home on Saturday morning. “Sukhvir has claimed that earlier too he had got calls from gangster Sukha Duneke. We are probing the case from all angles. We are trying to figure out how many rounds were fired exactly. We are checking the footage of CCTVs installed nearby,” said the SHO.

An FIR has been registered against unidentified persons under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC at Mynah police station. Police later said that two men involved in the firing had been captured in the CCTV and efforts were being made to identify them. Earlier on May 28, after Sukhvir had allegedly got the threat calls from Sukha Duneke and Jaipal Bhullar gangs, he was provided security by local police and an FIR was registered under the sections 387 and 56 of IPC at Mynah police station.