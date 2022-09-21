scorecardresearch
2 Nrega workers run over by train: 6 days later, families get Rs 5 lakh relief each, finally cremate bodies

The families of the two labourers, Avtar Singh (55) and Ram Lubhaya ( 65), were handed the cheques by Varinderpal Singh Bajwa, additional deputy commissioner (development) Jalandhar.

The two labourers were killed while returning back via train from a protest in Sangrur.

Six days after two NREGA workers were run over by a train near the Phillaur railway station, their bodies were cremated after compensation cheques worth Rs 5 lakh each were given to their families.

The families of the two labourers, Avtar Singh (55) and Ram Lubhaya ( 65), were handed the cheques by Varinderpal Singh Bajwa, additional deputy commissioner (development) Jalandhar. Bajwa also assured them that a request to provide a government job to one member of each family will be sent to the Punjab government for approval.

Kashmir Singh, state press secretary of Pendu Khet Mazdoor Union said, “Yesterday’s talks with ADC general Jalandhar had failed and so were the talks with DC Jalandhar on Tuesday morning…we had given our call to block the Ludhiana-Jalandhar highway today…as the gathering started, we got a call from the administration that they are coming with compensation cheques…the cheques were handed over to the kins of Avtar and Ram Lubhaya by ADC (D)…bodies of both workers were cremated in their villages Tuesday afternoon and protest was stopped.”

The two labourers were killed while returning back via train from a protest in Sangrur. On reaching Phillaur, they started walking on tracks to get the vehicle taking them back home before they were run over by a train. The unions had demanded Rs 10 lakh compensation for each family.

First published on: 21-09-2022 at 06:57:26 am
