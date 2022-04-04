2 murdered in separate incidents in Ludhiana, Ferozepur; Congress continues attack on AAP

Two people were allegedly murdered in separate incidents of violence in the past 24 hours, in Ferozepur and Ludhiana districts. In Ferozepur, a gang of at least 20 people allegedly opened fire at a youth in the border village Maboke late on Saturday. While the youth identified as Karaj Singh (35) died in the firing, his brother Harpreet Singh was injured.

In his statement to the police, Harpreet Singh said that they had some old rivalry with the opposition gang. When he was returning home on Saturday night with his brother in their car, nearly 20 armed men opened attack on them after waylaying their vehicle. Karaj Singh was declared brought dead by doctors.

Karaj Singh’s wife Parminder Kaur said that the accused are from Dona Telu Mal village and they are part of a gang who nursed rivalry against her husband. She claimed that they were also involved in other offences such as robberies and drug trade. DSP Yadvinder Singh said that an FIR in the matter was registered at Mamdot police station and a hunt for accused has been started after recording the statement of deceased of the brother. DSP said: “Both parties had old rivalry. They again had a clash after visiting a local fair Saturday late. FIR has been registered against seven identified persons and five others who are unidentified. They will be arrested soon.”

In the second incident, two supporters of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) along with their aides allegedly thrashed a Congress ward president to death in Swatantra Nagar of Tibba in Ludhiana, Sunday.

The accused were identified as Paramjit Pamma, Ranjit Bajaj and some unidentified accused. The victim Mangat Ram (52) was the president of ward number 52 of Congress.

According to the police, both sides had rivalry against each other over some issues. The victim used to deter the accused to huddle around the temple in the colony as he suspected them of harassing women. One of the friends of Mangat Ram was constructing a house in the street, but the accused were raising objections over the construction and filed a complaint with the Municipal Corporation.

On Sunday the accused had called Ram for a meeting to settle the matter. As he reached there the accused along with their aides opened an attack on him with sticks. The accused hit him in his head following which he lost his consciousness and fell on the road. The locals rushed him to the hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.