2 Hindu factions come to blows over apology to Punjabi singer

Tension prevailed at Sangla Shivala Temple in Ludhiana Sunday evening after two factions of Hindu leaders clashed over the apology offered by Punjabi singer G Khan. Khan reached the temple Sunday to offer apology to Hindu community leaders, days after he was booked by Ludhiana police for allegedly singing inappropriate songs at Ganesh Chaturthi event.

On Sunday, two factions of Hindu leaders exchanged blows, tore each other’s clothes and attacked each other with bricks and sticks, and the videos of the clash went viral on social media. While the group led by Shiv Sena and other temple priests accepted Khan’s apology, the other group allegedly led by Hindu Nyay Peeth leaders started objecting, raising slogans and also tried to manhandle Khan.

Shiv Sena leader Amit Arora, who had filed police complaint against Khan, said: “If he came to temple and offered apology, then who we are not to accept it. God is one. No one can stop anyone from coming to temple and offering apology. He came on his own. Suddenly the other group of Hindu Nyay Peeth came and started creating ruckus. They raised slogans and hurled abuses inside temple.”

Parveen Dang, head of Hindu Nyaypeeth said: “Some of our members were present there when Shiv Sena was accepting apology from G Khan. They felt hurt because the singer had sung objectionable songs on our religious programme. They objected to it and raised slogans outside temple. I am unaware if any violence happened later.”

While apologizing from Hindu leaders at the temple, Khan said: “I apologize from entire Hindustan… all Hindu Gods and Goddesses and Ganesh Maharaj for the songs I sung that day… It will never be repeated again..”

Ludhiana ACP (central) Ramandeep Singh Bhullar said that CCTV footage were being scanned to identify persons who created violence in the temple. “We will take action on culprits from both sides… they are being identified. FIR will be registered at division number 3 police station. Both sides attacked each other with stones, bricks, sticks etc and tore each other’s clothes,” said ACP. Ludhiana police had booked Punjabi singer G Khan on September 14 for allegedly singing “inappropriate and vulgar songs” on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi Visarjan programme in Janakpuri area of Ludhiana.

It was alleged that on September 9 when G Khan was invited to sing at a local Ganesh Visarjan programme in Janakpuri, he sang songs such as “Peg motey motey whiskey wale” (large quantity of alcohol) and “Choli ke peeche kya hai” at the religious gathering.

Khan was booked under the section 295-A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs) of IPC at division number 2 police station.