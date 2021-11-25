2 cows found dead near garbage dump, FIR registered

Ludhiana police filed an FIR against unknown persons after body parts of two cows were found near a garbage dump in Jiwan Nagar area in Phase 5 of Focal Point in the city Wednesday.

After the incident, Hindu organisations led by one Mukesh Kumar from Gau Raksha Dal protested against police for inaction and said that if accused were not arrested soon, they would be intensifying their protest.

Senior police officials, including Additional DCP Rupinder Kaur Sra, reached the spot and assured the protesters that accused would be identified and arrested soon.

Additional DCP Sra said, “Prima facie, both animals, including a pregnant cow, were brutally killed as we have recovered their body parts. Autopsy was done and FIR has been registered against unidentified persons. We will identify and arrest them soon.”

Mukesh Kumar from Gau Raksha Dal said that representatives of Hindu organisations would be protesting outside the office of Ludhiana deputy commissioner on Thursday. s“Police have asked us for time till Monday to arrest the accused. If they fail to do so, we will be intensifying our protest,” he said.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of Mukesh Kumar under Sections 295-A (outraging religious feelings of any class), 428 (killing, poisoning any animal), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race etc), 429 (mischief by killing animal of any value) of IPC and 3, 4 and 8 of the Punjab Prohibition of Cow Slaughter Act at Focal Point police station.