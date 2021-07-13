Two cops injured in stone-pelting at Ludhiana: Protesters booked for attempt to murder

Two police officers — ACP (east) Devinder Chaudhary and Sub-inspector, Simranjit Kaur, (SHO Meharban police station) were injured in the incident. Police had later resorted to a mild lathicharge to control the situation. (Representational image)

Tibba Police on Tuesday registered an FIR against unidentified people for attempt to murder, a day after two officers — ACP (east) and the SHO of Meharban police station — were injured in stone-pelting on Rahon road of Ludhiana.

On Monday, tension had prevailed near Gehlewan area of Ludhiana after a speeding truck had crushed a man to death. Agitated locals had later gathered near the accident spot and started pelting stones at the truck, before setting it on fire.

Two police officers — ACP (east) Devinder Chaudhary and Sub-inspector, Simranjit Kaur, (SHO Meharban police station) were injured in the incident. Police had later resorted to a mild lathicharge to control the situation.

on Tuesday, unidentified people were booked under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 427 (Mischief causing damage), 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage), 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation), 148 (rioting) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of IPC in an FIR registered at Tibba police station.

The FIR has been registered on the statement of ASI Jasbir Singh, who in his complaint, said that after the victim was crushed to death by a truck, some mischievous elements joined the protests and started pelting stones. They tried to torch the vehicle and when police intervened, they started pelting stones at the police party, injuring SHO (Meharban) and ACP (east).

ACP Devinder Chaudhary said that video clips of the incident are being scanned to identify the accused who initiated the stone-pelting.

Meanwhile, the driver of the killer truck — identified as Ravinder Singh of Rurka Kalan of Phillaur — that killed Kimti Lal (25) on Monday, has been arrested, said police. He has been booked under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (causing death by negligence), and 427 (causing damage to amount of fifty rupees or more) of IPC in a separate FIR registered at Tibba police station.