2 carjackers held near Katani Kalan

One person still on run; accused had snatched car at gun point near Ansal Plaza on Ferozepur Road late on Wednesday evening,confess looting 5 cars in recent past

Acting swiftly,the Ludhiana police have been successful in nabbing the car jackers who had snatched a car at gun point late Wednesday evening. After a chase of some hours,the police managed to nab two of the three snatchers who were caught near Katani Kalan during the wee hours of Thursday. Giving the details,Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Gurpreet Singh Toor and Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sahnewal Jaswinder Singh said,These snatchers had struck near Ansal Plaza on Ferozepur road. Gurbans Bains,in-charge of CIA staff,Sarabha Nagar SHO Vijay Alam,and other police officials were rushed to the spot immediately.

Also,nakabandi all over the town was tightened up. The owner of the car Chirag Oswal had told us that the snatchers had driven away towards Pakhowal Road and had even taken away his black bag,a black berry phone and some important documents, he added.

Meanwhile,those arrested have been identified as Gurdev Singh alias Debu and Gurbax Singh,a resident of Moga. Gagandeep Singh,a resident of Sidhwan Bet,managed to glee. The police have also recovered a pistol which is a product of the Indian Ordinance,some live cartridges and a small quantity of heroin.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Toor informed that the police are also tracing how the gang members managed to get this pistol. Interestingly,the head of the gang Gurdev Singh,as per the police,is a drug addict who is addicted to heroin and cannot live without his daily doze.

When they finally managed to nab the snatchers who gave them a good chase,the police were lucky to recover an I20,which too had been snatched by this gang at gun point recently. The accused,as per the police,have confessed to have looted some five cars in the recent past alone.

It has been learnt that after Wednesdays incident,Commissioner of Police (CP) Ishwar Singh ordered the SSP Khanna,Fatehgarh Sahib and Ropar to put up nakas.

One team comprising of ACP Jaswinder Singh and CIA in-charge Gurbans Bains was sent towards Chandigarh to chase the looters.

When these gangsters reached Khamano and realised that the police were all over the place,they dumped the Verna belonging to Chirag Oswal and took another I20. They left the main road,taking the link roads through the villages. After having dinner and drinks at Khamao,these people drove through Sahnewal Kohara Road where they were caught by the police.

The police found Chirags car at Khamano.

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App