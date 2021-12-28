19-yr-old murdered, body dumped in 4-ft-deep pit

The Ludhiana police have arrested two persons who allegedly murdered a 19-year old youth and then dumped his body by digging a pit in village Kaneja of Ludhiana. Police said that the main accused suspected that the deceased was having an affair with the girl whom he also liked.

Ludhiana police had found a body of the missing youth, Tushar Kumar (19), who was resident of New Shimla Colony (Basti Jodhewal area).

The arrested accused were identified as Robin Singh alias Yash and Kulvinder Singh alias Kinda, both from village Kaneja of Ludhiana. The third accused was identified as Parmjit Kumar alias Gopi of Yashpal colony who is absconding.

Police said that Robin was the main accused who along with his two friends had “hatched the conspiracy and strangled the victim” to death. The trio then dumped the body in a 4-feet deep pit in an abandoned area of village Kaneja.

Inspector Mohammad Jamil, SHO, Basti Jodhewal police station said that Tushar was missing since December 23 after he left the house, informing his parents that he will soon return. However, he never returned. After Tushar’s parents lodged the police complaint, an FIR under the Section 346 (wrongful confinement in secret) of IPC was registered against unidentified persons.

During investigation, it was found that that Tushar’s friends Robin and Kulvinder had kidnapped him. During questioning, the accused confessed that they had killed Tushar. ENS