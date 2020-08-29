19.61 lakh students participate in first phase of Punjab Achievement Survey

These include 15.32 lakh students from classes 6 to 10 and 4.29 lakh students from classes 11 and 12, said an official statement from the education department. (Representational)

At least 19.61 lakh students from classes 6 to 12 participated in the first phase of the first-ever Punjab Achievement Survey (PAS), the first phase for which had concluded Tuesday.

As per the official figures released by the education department Saturday, a total of 19.61 lakh students from government and aided schools undertook the Google Quiz in phase 1.

These include 15.32 lakh students from classes 6 to 10 and 4.29 lakh students from classes 11 and 12, said an official statement from the education department.

As per class-wise data compiled, 2.42 lakh children from class VI, 2.51 lakh from class VII, 2.58 lakh from VIII, 3.88 lakh from class IX and 3.92 lakh from class X, participated in the online assessment test.

For class XII, 1.02 lakh appeared in the online test for history, 91,891 in political science and 38,538 appeared for medical/non-medical subjects. For class XI, one lakh students appeared for online test in history, 52,934 in economics and 48,147 in medical/non-medical subjects.

The phase 1 of the state’s first-ever Punjab Achievement Survey (PAS), an online quiz conducted to check the learning outcome levels of the government school students in the state, had concluded Tuesday.

It was for the first time that the Punjab education department is conducting a survey to check the learning outcome levels of its students in government and aided schools, in line with the National Achievement Survey (NAS) which is conducted each year by the MHRD.

In the first phase, students from classes 6 to 12 undertook an online Google Quiz in six subjects. The survey was conducted via Google Quiz. It was opened for students at 6 am on Monday and concluded on Tuesday at 8 pm.

The next phase of PAS for classes 1 to 5 students will also be held soon and sample question papers for it have also been released by the department.

“The aim of this survey is not to check marks scored by students but to see where they stand in understanding concepts, and hence questions were framed accordingly in different categories such as Remembering, Understanding and Application-based. It was mandatory for all classes 6 to 12 students to appear in this quiz today,” said another expert from the education department.

