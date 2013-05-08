Five,including four of the neighbours family,arrested.

In a cold-blooded murder,the body of 18-year-old Sachin Gupta,a resident of Basant Avenue who had been missing since Saturday evening,was found in the almirah of his neighbour Davinder Singhs house,which was just opposite the victims residence.

The police arrested Davinder,his son Manjit Singh,their wives and their servant Chotu. Sachin had suffered a head injury. Further investigations were on.

The incident shocked the entire mohalla which was up in arms and wanted to set Davinders house on fire. However,the police calmed their tempers.

Sachin had been missing since Saturday evening and the same night,his mother Ranju Gupta had got a ransom call. First,the caller asked for a ransom of Rs 50 lakh. After five minutes when Ranju called at her sons number,the person at the other end asked for Rs 45 lakh. The amount was reduced to Rs 30 lakh in the third call. Since then the police were on their toes to find the caller. However,they failed to check the area where the family lived. Sachin is the son of an auto part dealer Vijay Gupta and has a younger sister.

Foul smell starting coming out of Davinders house on Tuesday. When asked about the reason,the family said that some rat must have died. However,the police smelled something fishy and started a search operation inside the house. The cops found the boys body inside the almirah on the ground floor of the house.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Harsh Bansal said five accused had been arrested and more details would emerge during their interrogation.

