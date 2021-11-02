1,800 kg poppy husk recovered from Moga, 11 booked

PUNJAB POLICE Tuesday recovered 90 bags containing 1,800 kg of poppy husk (20 kg in each bag) from a godown at Badduwal Bypass in Dharamkot sub-division of Moga district.

Ten of the 11 persons booked in the case are from Daulewala, a village infamous for drug trade.

Police also impounded a truck with Haryana registration number and a Xylo vehicle from the godown.

DGP Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota said that acting on secret information, SSP Moga Surinderjit Singh Mand sent a police team to conduct a raid at the godown.

The police teams seized the poppy husk and booked 11 persons including Pippal Singh of Daulewala village, who is already serving a 30-year sentence in jail under the NDPS Act, said the DGP.

Ten other accused persons have been identified as Inderjit Singh alias Labha, Minna Singh, Rasaal Singh alias Nannu, Karamjit Singh alias Karma, Gurjinder Singh alias Motu, Jugraj Singh alias Joga, Lakhwinder Singh alias Kakku, Paramjit Singh alias Pamma and Buta Singh, all residents of village Daulewala and Mangal Singh of village Mandir.

SSP Mand said investigations are on and all accused will be arrested soon.

Meanwhile, an FIR under sections 15-61/85 of the NDPS Act was registered at Dharamkot police station.