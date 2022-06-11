18 yrs after woman’s death, SC orders Patiala doctor to pay Rs 25 lakh in damages

Eighteen years after a 47-year-old woman from Patiala died after developing complications following a surgery for removal of gallbladder stones, the Supreme Court while indicting a Patiala doctor for ‘medical negligence’ has ordered a compensation of Rs 25 lakh for the family.

While noting that it was ‘certainly a case of medical negligence leading to deficiency in services’, the court ordered Dr Gurmit Singh, a laparoscopic surgeon who runs Preet Surgical Centre & Maternity Hospital in Patiala, to pay the compensation.

The court, however, said that Dr Atul Mishra, professor, department of surgery, Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), Ludhiana, was not found guilty of any medical negligence where the patient was taken for treatment after her condition had deteriorated at the Patiala hospital.

Harnek Singh, a resident of Sewak Colony, Patiala, had submitted that his wife Manjit Kaur (47) had developed abdominal pain and was diagnosed with gallbladder stones. On July 13, 2004, they approached Dr Gurmit Singh and a surgery was prescribed.

“On July 28, 2004, Dr Gurmit Singh performed laparoscopic cholecystectomy and placed a drain in the patient’s abdomen. On July 29, 2004, the patient complained of abdominal pain and distension. The drainage tube was showing a discharge of fluid which was slightly green in colour, which later on turned greenish-brown. When the doctor was informed about this, he said that such fluid was expected and that is why the tube had been inserted,” said Harnek Singh in his complaint.

“But the next day, the patient became very serious. Dr Gurmit Singh reassured us and started oxygen infusion to the patient. The request for a second opinion or referral to Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, was dismissed by a further assurance that the patient was in safe hands. Later that evening, Dr Gurmit Singh informed us that the cause of the problem was acute pancreatitis and that there was nothing wrong with the surgery,” said Harnek Singh in the complaint.

“Around 9 pm on July 30, 2004, Dr Gurmit Singh decided to shift the patient to DMCH Ludhiana and refer the patient to Dr Atul Mishra, but Dr Gurmit Singh declined the request to give detailed patient records and operation notes by stating that the patient’s condition had been adequately explained to doctors at DMCH. As per the assessment at DMCH, there was suspicion of an iatrogenic injury to the bile duct and possibly also to the intestine, during the previous surgery,” according to the complaint.

“On August 2, 2004, the patient’s condition became critical and she showed signs of colonic perforation. On August 3, 2004, an emergency laparotomy was performed. But the patient’s condition kept deteriorating and on August 11, 2004, she died,” submitted Harnek Singh in the court.

The apex court concluded: “…We are of the opinion that the interest of justice would be subserved if Respondents 1 and 2 are directed to pay to the complainants a total amount of Rs 25,00,000 with interest @ 6% per annum…The amount shall be deposited within a period of 6 months from today, failing which it shall carry an interest of 9% per annum.”