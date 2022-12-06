scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022

18-yr-old stabbed to death over monetary issue, employer among 4 booked

The police registered a murder case against the contractor and his aides.

The victim had asked his employer to clear his wages of Rs 5,500. (Representational)

A contractor along with his three accomplices allegedly stabbed an 18-year-old youth to death over a monetary issue in Chand Colony on Hambran road, Ludhiana, late on Monday.

The victim has been identified as Vicky, a native of Nepal who worked as a waiter. He along with his brother Vijay Kumar was living in a rented accommodation in Chand Colony.

Police registered a murder case against Balwinder Singh Balu, the contractor and his aides – Mani Sandhu, Vikas and Krishna.

Vijay told police that Vicky had asked Balwinder to clear his wages of Rs 5,500. Late on Monday they indulged in a scuffle in Chand colony over the issue, following which, the accused stabbed Vicky on the chest. He was rushed to the hospital but succumbed at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH). An FIR for murder has been registered against four people at PAU police station.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Central Asia Region’ or ...Premium
UPSC Key- December 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Central Asia Region’ or ...
How a private firm came to be at the centre of Bengaluru data theft casePremium
How a private firm came to be at the centre of Bengaluru data theft case
Amid show of unity, signs of discord dot Rahul yatra route in RajasthanPremium
Amid show of unity, signs of discord dot Rahul yatra route in Rajasthan
India’s G20 Presidency: Championing the Global SouthPremium
India’s G20 Presidency: Championing the Global South

First published on: 06-12-2022 at 08:55:31 pm
Next Story

Dutch ride the feelgood factor ahead of Messi challenge

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close