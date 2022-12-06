18-yr-old stabbed to death over monetary issue, employer among 4 booked

A contractor along with his three accomplices allegedly stabbed an 18-year-old youth to death over a monetary issue in Chand Colony on Hambran road, Ludhiana, late on Monday.

The victim has been identified as Vicky, a native of Nepal who worked as a waiter. He along with his brother Vijay Kumar was living in a rented accommodation in Chand Colony.

Police registered a murder case against Balwinder Singh Balu, the contractor and his aides – Mani Sandhu, Vikas and Krishna.

Vijay told police that Vicky had asked Balwinder to clear his wages of Rs 5,500. Late on Monday they indulged in a scuffle in Chand colony over the issue, following which, the accused stabbed Vicky on the chest. He was rushed to the hospital but succumbed at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH). An FIR for murder has been registered against four people at PAU police station.