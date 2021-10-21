18-year-old gangrape victim dies at Ludhiana hospital

Two days after an 18-year-old was allegedly gangraped and forced to consume a poisonous substance at a village in Ludhiana district, the victim died while undergoing treatment at Civil Hospital, Ludhiana, on Wednesday.

Khanna SSP Gursharandeep Singh Grewal said: “We have arrested three accused including a juvenile, who were named in the FIR by the girl’s mother. They are being questioned. Detailed autopsy report is awaited to know exact cause of death.”

Police said that as per mother of the victim, the accused persons forced her daughter to consume poison and when she lost consciousness, they allegedly gangraped her in the fields Sunday evening.

The accused fled from leaving her at the crime spot.

Mother of the victim said that she along with her daughter had gone to the fields to fetch fodder for the cattle. She sent her daughter home with one bundle of fodder stating that she would bring the other bundle herself. The woman added that she was shocked to see her daughter lying unconscious in the fields and raised an alarm. She rushed her to the government hospital nearby.

On Monday morning, her daughter narrated the whole incident after gaining consciousness following which they informed the police and lodged an FIR.

Police said that said that as per girl’s mother, the accused allegedly intercepted her daughter in the fields and overpowered her.

“However, the case is being probed from all angles. As per accused who are being questioned, they did not rape the girl. But swab reports are awaited,” said SHO Manavjit Singh said.

An FIR was registered under the Sections 376-D (gang rape) and 328 (causing hurt by means of poison) of IPC against the accused.