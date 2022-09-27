17-year-old girl held for selling heroin in Ludhiana, says aunt forced her

The Ludhiana unit of the anti-drug Special Task Force (STF) on Monday arrested a 17-year-old girl for allegedly selling heroin.

The STF said that the girl used to sell the drug among the addicts outside the house of her aunt in Ludhiana. The STF claimed it has recovered 220 gm of heroin from her two-wheeler.

The girl told the police that she had gone to her aunt’s place to seek help from her in finding a suitable job, but she (aunt) involved her in drug peddling. The girl’s aunt has been identified.

Inspector Harbans Singh, in-charge STF Ludhiana, said that they nabbed the minor following a tip-off. They received information that a woman has been selling drugs among the addicts from her house. When they conducted a raid, they found the minor girl sitting on her scooter and selling drugs. She had hid the contraband in her scooter.

“During questioning, the girl said that she belongs to a village in Hathur sub-division of Ludhiana. After clearing Class XII, she had come to her aunt’s place to look for a job for her, but she (aunt) got her involved in drugs,” said Harbans Singh.

An FIR under Sections 21, 29, 61 and 85 of NDPS Act has been registered against the minor and her aunt at STF police station Mohali.