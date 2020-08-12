17 months after murder of younger son, SAD sarpanch’s elder son shot dead in Samrala

Ravinder Singh Sonu

Seventeen moths after the younger son of an Akali Dal sarpanch was allegedly murdered at Seh village in Samrala, Ludhiana, in March last year, her elder son was also shot dead Tuesday.

Police said car-borne miscreants shot dead Ravinder Singh Sonu (38) at Seh, firing at him around 7-10 times from close range. The incident happened when Ravinder was planting trees at a local shrine as part of a plantation drive.

He was the elder son of Ranjit Kaur, sarpanch of the village, who is associated with the SAD. Her younger son Gupreet Singh Gura (32) was also murdered on March 24 last year, allegedly by rivals. Gura was allegedly attacked with axes and other sharp edged weapons in public view. Police had booked 14 persons.

SAD sarpanch Ranjit Kaur said that Congress-backed local goons were nursing a grudge against her and her family since she had defeated Congress candidate Manjit Kaur by a huge margin in panchayat polls in December 2018.

She alleged that they first killed her younger son and now the elder as he was pursuing his brother’s murder case and was the main complainant.

Khanna SSP Harpreet Singh said a murder case was registered against 11 persons on the basis of names given by the family and a probe had begun.

“The family is claiming that the conspiracy was weaved by the same persons who killed the victim’s brother earlier. We have registered FIR and some of the accused are the same who were also named in the earlier murder. It is being probed if a conspiracy was weaved from inside the jail as most of the accused booked in the earlier case are in jail. We cannot say as of now if this murder was also because of SAD-Congress rivalry. It is also not clear yet how many persons came out of the vehicle today and opened fire,” said the SSP.

The 11 people booked are Harjinder Singh alias Jinder, Kulvir Singh Pappi, Jagbir Singh alias Jagga, Bikramjit Singh alias Vicky, Aman Singh, Aman’s father Binder Singh and Harvinder Singh alias Gola, his wife Manjit Kaur and their three unidentified accomplices. FIR was lodged at Samrala police station.

The family however has claimed that most of the accused who were booked in Gura’s murder had got bail and were threatening Ravinder to withdraw the case or face consequences.

Meanwhile, high drama was witnessed at the village Tuesday after locals and SAD workers did not let police take the body for autopsy. It was only after hours of persuasion by a local SAD leader that they relented.

