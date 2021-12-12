16 years after ‘police torture’, bedridden woman dies; 2 cops booked

The Ludhiana rural police on Saturday registered an FIR against four people, including two cops after a 35-year-old bedridden woman who was allegedly tortured by police 16 years ago, died on Friday. She was 19 then in 2005 when the incident took place.

Iqbal Singh from Guru Nanak Nagar, Jagraon alleged that his sister Kulwant Kaur (35) died Friday after being bedridden for nearly 16 years after alleged police torture in 2005. He alleged that despite repeated applications and complaints submitted against the cops, a case was not registered.

On Saturday, an FIR was registered against DSP Gurinder Singh (then sub-inspector posted as SHO Jagraon city and currently DSP Bhawanigarh), then ASI Rajvir Singh and two others — sarpanch Paramjit Singh and panch member Dhyan Singh (now dead).

Iqbal Singh alleged that his sister was ‘brutally tortured by police overnight, assaulted, thrashed and given electric shocks.’ Iqbal Singh alleged that his sister was ‘brutally tortured by police overnight, assaulted, thrashed and given electric shocks.’

Iqbal Singh in his statement to the police alleged that cops wanted to frame him in a murder case. On the night of July 7, 2005- he alleged that police picked up his mother Surinder Kaur (then 54) and sister Kulwant Kaur (then 19) from their house. He further alleged that his sister was ‘brutally tortured by police overnight, assaulted, thrashed and given electric shocks.’

“After this brutal torture, my sister got disabled and never recovered. She was bed ridden for 16 years and her condition only deteriorated due to damaged nerves. She was beaten and given electric shocks. Several enquiries were done by higher authorities but no FIR was registered against these cops who kept my mother and sister in illegal detention and tortured them. She died Friday,” he said.

He further claimed that he was acquitted by the court in the murder case in March 2014 in which police had tried to ‘frame’ him.

The case pertains to the alleged murder of Gurwinder Kaur Pinky. She was the niece of Iqbal Singh. According to Iqbal Singh, she had ‘committed suicide’ but ‘then Sub-inspector Gurinder Singh Bal implicated him in a false case.’

However, speaking to The Indian Express, Gurinder Singh, now posted as DSP Bhawanigarh, Sangrur district, said that Iqbal Singh has ‘concocted’ the entire story.

“I was the investigating officer in the murder case of one Gurwinder Kaur Pinky who was the daughter of then Congress leader Manpreet Kaur Dhaliwal. The mother had alleged that her two stepsons had murdered the girl but during the probe we found that she was actually murdered by Iqbal Singh in connivance with Dhaliwal as he had an affair and the girl was against it. Iqbal is the cousin brother of Dhaliwal’s husband. There is no medical proof of his claims that his sister got disabled because of police torture or assault as being alleged.

Dhaliwal and Iqbal Singh had even tried to bribe me so that I close the case but I got another FIR registered against them for trying to offer me bribe. They are simply holding grudge against me for years because my investigation proved their involvement in murder case,” said DSP Gurinder Singh. “They had even implicated me in a false gangrape case which was closed after enquiry.”

FIR against four people was registered under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 342 (wrongful confinement), 34 of IPC sections 3 and 4 of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities Act) at Jagraon city police station.