16 and counting… his romance with wheeled beauties still rides high

While he deals in the business of medicine manufacturing,his antidote lies in the rustic beauty of vintage cars and bikes. For Inderpal Singh Gill,these old beauties are integral members of his family.

Gill owns a big fleet of two VW Beetle (1965 and 1971 models),one VW SuperBeetle- (1971 model),one VW Microbus 1968 (Model),one VW Camper (Westfalia 1969),one Toyota corona (1965 model),Two Mercedes 115 (1971 and 1974 model) Hillman Minx – (1951 model),Contessa Classic-(1993 model).

In the vintage two-wheeler category,he owns one 1963 model Lambretta,one Rajdoot Gts of 1977 model,one Bajaj Chetak scooter of 1979 model and one Vespa scooter and Yezdi motorcycle of 1982. The latest addition to his fleet is the English-made Austin Seven car manufactured in 1929.

Recalling how the hobby started,Gill says,The credit goes to my grandfather,Dr H S Gill,who had imported a German-made Mercedez Benz in 1973. While I was not even born then,I later got hooked to the love of vintage cars.

Gill,who is in his early thirties,spends a good time with the vehicles at his farmhouse in Humbran.

Every weekend,I get my vehicles washed and cleaned and take them out to keep them in working condition. For me,these are not just vehicles but are like my kids, he says.

Gill found more like-minded people  Vikramjit Singh Kalsi,Rajinder Singh Sokhi,Karanvir Singh and Gurpreet Singh  and they together formed the Punjab Heritage Motoring Club,the first of its kind in the region.

The Punjab Heritage Motoring club has already organised two rallies of vintage cars and bikes.

The club was started with a few members but now the membership of the club has grown to 27, says Gill.

He adds,The motive of our club,besides our love for vintage vehicles,is also to create awareness about social evils. This year we organised a rally on January 18 and dedicated the show to international peace. Similary,last year on March 9,we organised a rally with the aim of making people aware of the inhumane aspects of female foeticide.

