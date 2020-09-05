1,515 new cases push Punjab past 61,000-mark

Districts which reported big spike in cases on Saturday include Faridabad (284), Gurgaon (265), Karnal (238), Panipat (226), Ambala (160), Panchkula (142), Rohtak (132), Sonipat (125), Hisar (112), and Kurukshetra (100). (Representational)

Punjab reported a total of 1,515 new cases of coronavirus and 69 more deaths on Saturday, taking the tally to 61,527 cases and 1,808 deaths.

The fatalities included maximum in Ludhiana (12), followed by Jalandhar (11), Ferozepur (10), Amritsar (eight), Patiala (four), Bathinda (three), Pathankot (three), Gursdaspur (three) and Mohali (three), Faridkot (two), Moga (two) and Barnala (two). Sangrur (two) , Kapurthala (one), Ropar (one).

Punjab Home Guard Manjit Singh from Tarn Taran died battling Covid, said a tweet by Punjab Police. Till now, at least 12 Punjab Police personnel have died battling Covid.

Maximum cases were reported from Jalandhar (254), followed by Ludhiana (208), Mohali (146), Patiala (138), Amritsar (132), Gurdaspur (113), Hoshiarpur (105) and Bathinda (100).

A total of 1,306 novel coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection. So far, 43,849 people have been cured of the infection. Punjab has 15,870 active Covid-19 cases now.

Eighty-five critical patients are on ventilator support while 507 are on oxygen support.

