Friday, July 15, 2022

15-yr-old hacked to death at Ludhiana hospital

As per an FIR, the incident happened in the presence of doctors, nurses and patients when the assailants, carrying swords and axes, attacked the Savan Kumar from EWS colony of the district.

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana |
July 16, 2022 4:48:25 am
Police said two groups of youths from EWS colony were at loggerheads for many days and had petty clashes earlier too.

A group of at least 15 assailants allegedly hacked to death a 15-year-old boy inside the emergency ward of Civil Hospital in Ludhiana Thursday night.

As per an FIR, the incident happened in the presence of doctors, nurses and patients when the assailants, carrying swords and axes, attacked the Savan Kumar from EWS colony of the district.

Police said two groups of youths from EWS colony were at loggerheads for many days and had petty clashes earlier too. The incident unfolded despite the Ludhiana police having set up a special post on the hospital premises. Police Commissioner Kaustubh Sharma said three cops are posted at the hospital but last night, none was present on duty. “An inquiry has been marked and action will be taken,” he said.

