15-yr-old hacked to death at Ludhiana hospital

A group of at least 15 assailants allegedly hacked to death a 15-year-old boy inside the emergency ward of Civil Hospital in Ludhiana Thursday night.

As per an FIR, the incident happened in the presence of doctors, nurses and patients when the assailants, carrying swords and axes, attacked the Savan Kumar from EWS colony of the district.

Police said two groups of youths from EWS colony were at loggerheads for many days and had petty clashes earlier too. The incident unfolded despite the Ludhiana police having set up a special post on the hospital premises. Police Commissioner Kaustubh Sharma said three cops are posted at the hospital but last night, none was present on duty. “An inquiry has been marked and action will be taken,” he said.